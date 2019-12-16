Celtics' Marcus Smart: Doesn't practice Monday
Smart wasn't able to practice Monday due to an eye infection, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
The infection that's kept Smart out for the past three games has apparently spread to his other eye. It was initially billed as a seven-to-10 day illness, but appears to have worsened as Smart approaches the seven-day mark. There isn't a clear timeline for Smart's return and he's not currently with the team. If the situation doesn't improve overnight, it seems like a good bet that Smart will be held out Wednesday against Dallas.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...