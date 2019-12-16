Celtics' Marcus Smart: Doesn't practice Monday

Smart wasn't able to practice Monday due to an eye infection, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

The infection that's kept Smart out for the past three games has apparently spread to his other eye. It was initially billed as a seven-to-10 day illness, but appears to have worsened as Smart approaches the seven-day mark. There isn't a clear timeline for Smart's return and he's not currently with the team. If the situation doesn't improve overnight, it seems like a good bet that Smart will be held out Wednesday against Dallas.