Celtics' Marcus Smart: Double-doubles in 33 minutes Friday
Smart recorded 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-115 loss to the Jazz.
Smart saw some additional playing time Friday with Kyrie Irving (personal) away from the team. Terry Rozier started in Irving's place but with him not being a pass first point-guard, Smart was afforded a greater responsibility in terms of facilitation. With Irving returning for the next game, Smart will see his playing time once again reduced, leaving him as more of a deep league kind of guy.
