Celtics' Marcus Smart: Double-doubles in start
Smart gathered 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one block over 35 minutes in Friday's 127-117 win at Minnesota.
With Kemba Walker (knee) out, Smart received his 30th start of the season, but struggled with his shooting. He made up for the poor shooting with excellent ball distribution. Smart's ten dimes were a season-high. With Walker's status unknown for Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, Smart could be in line for another start and big minutes at point guard.
