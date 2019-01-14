Celtics' Marcus Smart: Doubtful for Monday
Smart is doubtful for Monday's game at Brooklyn due to an illness, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Smart's status for the contest against Brooklyn on Monday doesn't look good at all, as the guard was previously ruled out but was officially upgraded to doubtful heading into the matchup. With Smart likely to be sidelined, as well as guard Kyrie Irving (quadriceps), Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier will presumably enter the starting lineup and see an increased role versus the Nets.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hands out eight dimes in win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Returns to Wednesday's game•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Probable to return Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Season-high 21 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fantastic effort in road win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Remains in the starting lineup•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...