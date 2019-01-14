Celtics' Marcus Smart: Doubtful for Monday

Smart is doubtful for Monday's game at Brooklyn due to an illness, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Smart's status for the contest against Brooklyn on Monday doesn't look good at all, as the guard was previously ruled out but was officially upgraded to doubtful heading into the matchup. With Smart likely to be sidelined, as well as guard Kyrie Irving (quadriceps), Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier will presumably enter the starting lineup and see an increased role versus the Nets.