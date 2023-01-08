Smart (knee) is doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Bulls due to a left knee contusion, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Smart limped to the locker room during the third quarter of Saturday's win over the Spurs and will likely be sidelined for at least one contest due to a knee injury. In his expected absence, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are candidates for increased roles.
