Celtics' Marcus Smart: Doubtful for Wednesday
Smart (oblique) was held out of Tuesday's practice and is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against Miami, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart was reportedly held out of Tuesday's session due to illness, though King also added that the guard is still sore after suffering an oblique injury Sunday against the Knicks. With Smart likely out Wednesday, look for Javonte Green or Brad Wanamaker to draw the start at shooting guard.
