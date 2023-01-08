Smart limped to the locker room during the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Spurs after what appeared to be a knee-to-knee collision, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports. He was diagnosed with a left knee bruise and is doubtful to return.

It appears Smart has avoided anything serious, but it wouldn't be surprising if he misses Monday's game against the Bulls. More information on the injury should emerge before then. If the point guard needs to sit out, more minutes could be in store for Payton Pritchard, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon.