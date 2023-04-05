Smart (neck) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Smart has been downgraded from questionable to out, along with Jayson Tatum (hip). In Smart's absence, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard (heel) are candidates for increased roles, but Jaylen Brown figures to be Boston's go-to playmaker with Tatum sidelined. Smart's next chance to suit up will come Friday in a rematch against Toronto.
