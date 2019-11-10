Celtics' Marcus Smart: Drains four treys in win
Smart delivered 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win in San Antonio.
Smart was red hot during the first half, but was forced to miss time in the second half after receiving a knee to the groin. The feisty wing was a big reason Boston led early. And now it looks like Smart might return to the starting lineup with Gordon Hayward (hand) expected to miss time. Smart's defense has always been impressive. It will be interesting to see if Smart can get his field goal percentage back up to last year's 42 percent. The C's now head to Dallas for Monday's matchup with the Mavs.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Struggles to find his shot•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Nabs another start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Pops for 19 in Wednesday's start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting in place of Brown•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hands out eight dimes in opener•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.