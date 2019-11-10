Celtics' Marcus Smart: Drains four treys in win

Smart delivered 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win in San Antonio.

Smart was red hot during the first half, but was forced to miss time in the second half after receiving a knee to the groin. The feisty wing was a big reason Boston led early. And now it looks like Smart might return to the starting lineup with Gordon Hayward (hand) expected to miss time. Smart's defense has always been impressive. It will be interesting to see if Smart can get his field goal percentage back up to last year's 42 percent. The C's now head to Dallas for Monday's matchup with the Mavs.