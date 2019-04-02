Celtics' Marcus Smart: Drills four treys

Smart scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and registered a rebound along with an assist and a steal over 26 minutes Monday against Miami.

Smart hit on 50 percent of his 3-point attempts and was one of four Boston starters who finished in double figures, although he failed to contribute much elsewhere. The 25-year-old Oklahoma State product has scored 14 or more points in three of his previous five contests and will aim to continue his recent success Wednesday night in Miami.

