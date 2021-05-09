Smart went for 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 130-124 loss to the Heat.

Smart had been dreadful over his previous three games, totaling just 18 points on 7-of-27 (25.9 percent) shooting prior to Sunday. Still, Smart shot just 41.1 percent from the floor in April and is starting May by shooting 34.1 percent in his first four contests this month. While he was able to get some buckets Sunday, Smart was bit by the turnover bug, committing six of the team's 14 turnovers in the loss.