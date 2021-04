Smart totaled 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes of Friday's 109-104 loss to the Nets.

Smart was one of only three Celtics players to score in double figures despite the below average shooting night. Though Smart hasn't shot the ball particularly well in his last three games (37.2 percent), he's still averaging 15.3 points while adding 7.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.