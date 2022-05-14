Smart posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Smart found his stroke from deep en route to his first 20-plus point performance of the second round. The point guard also dished out a team-high seven assists, marking his third outing of at least 20 points and six dimes during the playoffs. Smart faltered at the end of Game 5, but he bounced back in a big way during Game 6. His play in Game 7 will likely play a major role in determining who advances to the Eastern Conference Finals.