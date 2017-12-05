Celtics' Marcus Smart: Earns 30 minutes of run during Monday's win

Smart played stellar defense and put up eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a team-leading seven assists, four rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes in Monday's 111-100 win over the Bucks.

Smart's tight defense and slick passing kept him on the floor longer than starters Jaylen Brown and Aron Baynes. In his fourth season, Smart is proving he can alter the final outcome without scoring many points. Smart's shooting woes are well documented (36.6% career shooting percentage), but he currently is leading the team in assists (5.4 per game) and is second in steals (1.2 per game). His defensive prowess off the bench is delivering a huge mid-game boost to a Celtics squad with the best record in The Association.