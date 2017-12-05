Celtics' Marcus Smart: Earns 30 minutes of run during Monday's win
Smart played stellar defense and put up eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a team-leading seven assists, four rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes in Monday's 111-100 win over the Bucks.
Smart's tight defense and slick passing kept him on the floor longer than starters Jaylen Brown and Aron Baynes. In his fourth season, Smart is proving he can alter the final outcome without scoring many points. Smart's shooting woes are well documented (36.6% career shooting percentage), but he currently is leading the team in assists (5.4 per game) and is second in steals (1.2 per game). His defensive prowess off the bench is delivering a huge mid-game boost to a Celtics squad with the best record in The Association.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Available to return Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores season-high 23 points in Monday's loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will move back to bench Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will start Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Helps in win despite scoring only one point•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...