Smart accumulated 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one block over 36 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 134-125 victory over the Hawks.

Smart's early exit capped off what was another mediocre performance. Outside the top 170 over the past two weeks, Smart is struggling to put up tangible production outside of his steal numbers. It is looking like this will be Smart's worst season in recent memory, something that is sure to leave a sour taste in the mouths of those who took a chance on him prior to Opening Night.