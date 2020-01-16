Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ejected Wedensday

Smart was ejected in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 116-103 loss to Detroit, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

Smart was ejected after picking up his second technical foul of the game. He finished with three points (1-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in what amounted to a forgettable individual and team-wide display. Barring any further punishment, Smart will return in full for Thursday's game against Milwaukee.