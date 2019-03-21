Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ejected Wednesday
Smart was ejected from Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Smart was ejected after pushing Joel Embiid to the floor midway through the third quarter Wednesday. Unless the league decides to impose any further disciplinary actions, Smart should return Saturday against Charlotte.
