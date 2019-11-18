Celtics' Marcus Smart: Endures brutal shooting day

Smart tallied five points (2-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes Sunday in the Celtics' 100-99 loss to the Kings.

With the Celtics trailing by a point as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter, Smart threw up a runner that trickled around the rim, but it ultimately wouldn't go as Boston saw its winning streak end at 10. The missed shot punctuated a frustrating day from the field for Smart, who saw his season field-goal percentage fall from 41.3 to 37.6 percent as a result of the poor outing. Smart figures to remain a liability in that particular category, but he brings enough value in the counting stats categories and in free-throw percentage to make him a player worth rostering in most rotisserie leagues.