Celtics' Marcus Smart: Excellent in start
Smart amassed 31 points (10-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, four steals and three assists across 45 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime win over the Clippers.
With Jaylen Brown (calf) out, Smart received the spot start and was tremendous in the huge win. His ability to rack up multiple defensive statistics always makes the point guard a strong option and this was his best shooting night in three games. If Brown misses anytime after the All-Star break, Smart will be a must-start in all formats.
More News
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...