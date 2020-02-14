Celtics' Marcus Smart: Excellent in start

Smart amassed 31 points (10-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, four steals and three assists across 45 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime win over the Clippers.

With Jaylen Brown (calf) out, Smart received the spot start and was tremendous in the huge win. His ability to rack up multiple defensive statistics always makes the point guard a strong option and this was his best shooting night in three games. If Brown misses anytime after the All-Star break, Smart will be a must-start in all formats.