Celtics' Marcus Smart: Excellent two-way effort in win
Smart posted 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 victory over the Jazz.
With Kemba Walker (knee) out over the past four games, Smart has picked up the slack in a big way. He's averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and a combined 2.6 steals-plus-blocks. Wednesday's effort also marked the third time in Smart's career that he's posted at least nine assists, three steals and one block, with the Celtics going 3-0 in those contests.
