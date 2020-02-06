Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected back Friday

Smart (thigh) is probable for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Smart is on track to return Friday after missing the past two games with a bruised thigh. With Kemba Walker (knee), Gordon Hayward (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (ankle) all questionable, Smart could get the spot start in his first game back. Over his past five games, Smart is averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 33 minutes.