Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to be game-time call
Smart (oblique) could end up being a game-time decision for Monday's Game 4 against Milwaukee, Marc D'Amico of Celtics.com reports.
Smart went through practice Sunday and sounded optimistic about his chances to return Monday, stating that the only hurdle remaining was waking up without pain. The Celtics haven't commented on Smart's availability yet -- he remains questionable on the injury report -- and it sounds as though they'll wait until closer to game time to issue an update. "He's a big, big part of our team," Irving said of Smart on Sunday. "He alleviates a lot of different pressures out there throughout the game, makes my job a lot easier."
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially upgraded to questionable•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Could play Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Progresses to contact work•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially out for Game 1•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Running on treadmill•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Team bracing for long absence•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...