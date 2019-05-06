Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to be game-time call

Smart (oblique) could end up being a game-time decision for Monday's Game 4 against Milwaukee, Marc D'Amico of Celtics.com reports.

Smart went through practice Sunday and sounded optimistic about his chances to return Monday, stating that the only hurdle remaining was waking up without pain. The Celtics haven't commented on Smart's availability yet -- he remains questionable on the injury report -- and it sounds as though they'll wait until closer to game time to issue an update. "He's a big, big part of our team," Irving said of Smart on Sunday. "He alleviates a lot of different pressures out there throughout the game, makes my job a lot easier."