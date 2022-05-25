Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Smart (ankle) is feeling better and will test things pregame, but he remains questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 in Miami, per Keith Smith of Spotrac.com.
Smart badly rolled his right ankle during Game 3, and despite finishing the contest, he was ruled out for Game 4, which quickly turned into a Boston blowout. It appears like the point guard has made progress, but a final decision will likely come down to how the ankle responds to pregame warmups.
