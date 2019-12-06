Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to play Friday

Smart (oblique) is expected to play Friday against the Nuggets, according to Brad Stevens, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

After having one of the worst performances of his career in which he finished with zero points in 20 minutes on Sunday, Smart was forced to miss Wednesday's contest, but it looks like that will be the only game his injury forces him to miss. Considering the guard averages less than 10 points per game in his career, the fact that before Wednesday's contest he had recorded at least 10 points in 10 of his last 11 games is an encouraging sign that we could see him be more of a scorer this season.