Smart (chest) is expected to play in Wednesday's Game 2 versus Philadelphia, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart was listed as questionable due to a chest contusion he suffered in Game 1, but it sounds like, barring a setback, he'll be good to go for Game 2. The point guard finished Monday's loss with 12 points (4-7 FG), seven assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes, but he did commit a season-high six turnovers.