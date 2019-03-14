Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to play Thursday
Smart (illness) is expected to play Thursday against the Kings, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Smart was previously questionable due to an illness, but he's recovered enough to likely take the floor Thursday. With Terry Rozier (illness) out, Smart could take on extra reserve ballhandling duties.
