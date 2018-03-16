Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to return in 6-to-8 weeks

Smart (hand) underwent successful surgery Friday and is expected to return to basketball activities in 6-to-8 weeks.

Though Smart will be out through the regular season, it's possible he returns to form just over one week after the team's final game. Until then, the Celtics will have to rely more on their other backcourt options, such as Kyrie Irving (knee), Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Terry Rozier.

