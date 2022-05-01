Smart (shoulder/quad) is expected to return in the second half of Sunday's Game 1 against the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Smart left the contest and appeared unable to move his right arm late in the second quarter after colliding with Jevon Carter. However, according to Charania, the point guard merely suffered a shoulder stinger and a quad contusion and is expected to return in the second half.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Rushed to locker room Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Bottles up Irving in Game 3•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: DPOY scores 12 in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts great line in Game 1•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Bounces back with 29 points•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Set to play at Milwaukee•