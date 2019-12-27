Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to return Saturday

Smart (eye) expects to return to the lineup Saturday against Toronto, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Battling eye infections for the past month, Smart stated Friday that he plans on returning the the Celtics' lineup during Saturday's matchup barring any major setbacks. It would be the guard's first appearance since Dec. 6. With Gordon Hayward returning from injury not too long ago, Smart will presumably come off the bench despite starting all but five outings this year.