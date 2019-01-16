Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expects to be available Wednesday

Smart (illness) is expected to be available to play in Wednesday's contest against Toronto, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

After missing Monday's matchup, it appears as though Smart has recovered from his undisclosed illness and will be available to play during Wednesday's game against the Raptors. With no hint of a minutes restriction, Smart will presumably return to the starting lineup with guard Jaylen Brown coming off the bench.