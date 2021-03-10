Smart (calf) said that he felt great after practice Wednesday and expects to play Thursday against the Nets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart initially wasn't expected to return for the Celtics' first game after the All-Star break, but he now appears likely to play following his successful practice Wednesday. The 25-year-old said that he hadn't played 5-on-5 prior to Wednesday's practice, and he'll have a minutes restriction against Brooklyn on Thursday if he's ultimately able to return, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.
