Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expects to play

Smart (ankle) said he expects to play Wednesday against the Clippers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart sprained his right ankle during Monday's win over the Suns, but he's apparently feeling better and won't miss any time because of the issue. Over his last five appearances, Smart is averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and a combined 2.0 blocks/steals in 34.2 minutes.