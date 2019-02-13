Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fails from long range Tuesday

Smart posted eight points (3-14 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 victory over the 76ers.

Smart was ice cold from distance Tuesday, though the Celtics were still able to pull out a win on the road. Despite having a career season from beyond the arc (35.5 percent), the guard has shot just 10.5 percent from distance over the past three games. Smart will look to recharge over the All-Star break.