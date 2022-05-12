Smart totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to the Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals round.

The Defensive Player of the Year was bested by Jrue Holiday down the stretch in Game 5, with Holiday swatting and stripping Smart on back-to-back possessions to seal the game for Milwaukee. On the offensive end, Smart remained productive as a scorer, but his assist total was disappointing.