Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fantastic effort in road win
Smart generated 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 130-125 OT road win over the Wizards.
Marcus Smart, Professional Irritant, was all over the floor during the win, making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Smart's active hands led to numerous Wizard turnovers. Wednesday marked Smart's seventh start, in which he's averaging 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and a whopping 2.6 steals per contest. His injection into the starting lineup coincides with Boston's seven game winning streak. Expect Smart to keep seeing big minutes until his poor shooting (36% career field goal percentage) eventually catches up to him.
