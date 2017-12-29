Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fills box score in victory
Smart collected 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 victory over Houston.
This was a typical line for Smart as he contributed across the board in the tight victory. His efficiency is always going to be the one major issue with his game, but he can help teams in many other ways. He was huge down the stretch matching up against James Harden, taking two crucial charges in the later stages of the game. He saw some additional run with Jaylen Brown on the sidelines but should be locked in for consistent minutes, even when Brown does eventually return.
