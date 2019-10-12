Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fills in admirably Friday
Smart ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 100-75 preseason win over Orlando
Smart started at point guard, filling in for Kemba Walker who was given the night off. Smart played well during limited minutes scoring 14 points including four triples. Smart figures to feature heavily this season but is once again being overlooked in many fantasy drafts. He should have no problems finishing the season inside the top 100 and can be had much later than that in a lot of places.
