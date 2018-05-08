Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fills out stat sheet in Game 4 loss

Smart supplied 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes during Boston's 103-92 loss to the 76ers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Smart ran into foul trouble later in the contest, but he was able to provide solid across-the-stat-sheet production once again. The four-year pro was encouragingly able to shoot over 40.0 percent for the second time in the last three games, accuracy that has led to a pair of double-digit efforts. Smart will look to play an important complementary role when the Celtics once again go for the series win in Wednesday's Game 5.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories