Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fills out stat sheet in Game 4 loss
Smart supplied 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes during Boston's 103-92 loss to the 76ers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Smart ran into foul trouble later in the contest, but he was able to provide solid across-the-stat-sheet production once again. The four-year pro was encouragingly able to shoot over 40.0 percent for the second time in the last three games, accuracy that has led to a pair of double-digit efforts. Smart will look to play an important complementary role when the Celtics once again go for the series win in Wednesday's Game 5.
