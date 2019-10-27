Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fills stat sheet in win

Smart had 12 points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal during the Celtics' 118-95 win over the Knicks on Saturday.

Smart doesn't stand out in any category and the fact that he will regularly come off the bench might hamper against his upside, but he should get enough playing time to represent low-end upside as well as a constant source of defensive stats. Boston will face Milwaukee next Wednesday.