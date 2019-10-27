Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fills stat sheet in win
Smart had 12 points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal during the Celtics' 118-95 win over the Knicks on Saturday.
Smart doesn't stand out in any category and the fact that he will regularly come off the bench might hamper against his upside, but he should get enough playing time to represent low-end upside as well as a constant source of defensive stats. Boston will face Milwaukee next Wednesday.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hands out eight dimes in opener•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out for rest•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fills in admirably Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Dealing with illness•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shut down for remaining FIBA play•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Back in action for USA squad•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.