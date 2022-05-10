Smart ended with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 41 minutes during Monday's 116-108 victory over the Bucks.

After missing Game 2 and combining to shoot 4-for-19 across Games 1 and 3, Smart broke out on Monday. Aggressive from the tip in attacking the basket, Smart refrained from settling for threes as the Celtics have done throughout the series. While the majority of his energy remains committed to anchoring Boston's defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Smart will look to carry his momentum into Game 5 on Wednesday.