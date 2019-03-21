Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fined $50K, won't be suspended
Smart was fined $50,000 for shoving Joel Embiid to the ground in Wednesday's loss to the Sixers, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
The more pressing news here is that Smart will not face a suspension after the shove earned him an ejection Wednesday night. The $50,000 is more than the NBA typically hands out in a situation like this, but league office cited "repeated acts of unsportsmanlike conduct" as the rationale for the heftier fine. Expect Smart to be on the floor for Saturday's game in Charlotte.
