Celtics' Marcus Smart: Finishes with nine points

Smart had nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3PT), two rebounds, two assists and three turnovers in 28 minutes during Friday's 108-95 win over the Nuggets.

Smart returned from a one-game absence and while he looked accurate from the field, the main positive aspect is that he was able to miss just one game. He should be able to resume his regular workload Monday against the Cavaliers.