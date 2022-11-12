Smart contributed four points (2-4 FG) and four assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 131-112 win over the Nuggets.

Smart has scored just six points over the past two games. While Smart's three-point shooting needs to improve (26.7 percent), the reason for his reduced production lately is a decisive win over the Pistons on Wednesday and foul trouble in Friday's blowout victory. In the games where Smart has seen at least 30 minutes, he's averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 assists (which would be a career high) and 3.9 rebounds.