Smart eked out three points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FG), one rebound and two steals over 16 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 loss to Miami.

The defensive-minded Smart fouled out with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter. The C's seemed distracted by a few bad calls and got out hustled by the Heat. After opening bubble play with a great game versus Milwaukee, Smart has answered with back-to-back three point stinkers. After starting the last 11 games before the sports stoppage, Smart has come off the bench for all three Orlando bubble games. Boston has little time to grouse as they face the Nets Wednesday night for the second of a back-to-back.