Celtics' Marcus Smart: Generates 26 points Saturday

Smart tallied 26 points (9-22 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals across 45 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Rockets.

Smart was a focal point of the offense for both the first and fourth quarters, where he scored all of his points and attempted 19 of his 22 shots. The 25-year-old was more confident of shooting than usual, with his 22 shots and 15 three-point attempts being the most since Jan. 18. Smart's last four starts were mixed, as the defensive-minded guard shot a deficient 33 percent within the arc and averaged an impressive 2.8 steals. His next chance to start will come Tuesday against the Nets, but he may be benched depending on the availability of star teammate Kemba Walker (knee).