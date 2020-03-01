Celtics' Marcus Smart: Generates 26 points Saturday
Smart tallied 26 points (9-22 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals across 45 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Rockets.
Smart was a focal point of the offense for both the first and fourth quarters, where he scored all of his points and attempted 19 of his 22 shots. The 25-year-old was more confident of shooting than usual, with his 22 shots and 15 three-point attempts being the most since Jan. 18. Smart's last four starts were mixed, as the defensive-minded guard shot a deficient 33 percent within the arc and averaged an impressive 2.8 steals. His next chance to start will come Tuesday against the Nets, but he may be benched depending on the availability of star teammate Kemba Walker (knee).
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...