Smart (ankle) is good to go for Friday's Game 6 against the Heat, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Smart also played through his ankle injury in Game 5 and ultimately saw just 24 minutes. His playing time Friday will presumably depend on how his ankle responds. If he ultimately sees any type of setback, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be the likely candidates to benefit.
