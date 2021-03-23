Smart scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added five rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 132-126 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

Smart wasn't terribly efficient from the field but had a solid all-around performance in the Celtics' overtime loss. It was the guard's third time scoring in double figures since returning to the starting lineup four games ago and also the third consecutive game that he recorded at least five assists. Smart saw a bump in scoring opportunities with Jayson Tatum (illness) and Kemba Walker (rest) out of the lineup Monday, which should continue if Tatum is forced to miss additional time.