Smart delivered 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 40 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Nets.

Smart delivered a much better performance than the one he posted in the play-in win over the Wizards, where he ended with seven points. It's worth noting the defensive specialist has gone 16 straight games without reaching the 20-point mark, but he tends to contribute in other areas of the game to remain valuable in most formats.