Celtics' Marcus Smart: Goes for 29 points
Smart went for 29 points (9-23 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 99-94 loss against the Jazz.
Smart has taken advantage of his recent move to the starting lineup, as he has averaged 19.0 points in his last nine starts. He is not doing it at a very efficient rate -- 37.6 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from deep -- but he makes up for that with his contributions in other areas of the game such as rebounds, assists, and steals.
