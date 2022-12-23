Smart (illness) will lace up the sneakers Friday versus the Timberwolves, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart required a questionable tag leading up to the contest due to a lingering non-COVID illness, but it appears he's feeling well enough to give it a go Friday. Smart should retake his starting spot at point guard, relegating Payton Pritchard to a bench role.
